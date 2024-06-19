It seems like it was just yesterday when Chelsea Clinton was a kid running around the halls of the White House, but now the former first daughter has a loving husband and children of her own! While there’s plenty we know about the only child of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, fans may not be too familiar with her husband, Marc Mezvinsky.

Who Is Chelsea Clinton’s Husband Marc Mezvinsky?

The NBC News correspondent and Marc first met in 1993 as teenagers while attending a democratic political retreat in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Philadelphia native, who was born on December 10, 1977, to parents Edward Mezvinsky and Marjorie Margolies, became friendlier with Chelsea as they both attended Stanford University in the late ’90s.

Genevieve de Manio via Getty Images

After graduating from college, both Chelsea and Marc went on to do graduate work at the University of Oxford. Over a decade after initially meeting, the She Persisted author and the American investor made their relationship official in 2005. They got engaged four years later in 2009.

When Did Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky Get Married?

Their love story as a married couple officially began when they tied the knot at Astor Courts, a stunning estate that overlooks the Hudson River in Rhinebeck, New York, in July 2010. The global health advocate wore a custom Vera Wang gown during the lavish ceremony that cost between $2 million to $3 million, according to Today.

“Today, we watched with great pride and overwhelming emotion as Chelsea and Marc wed in a beautiful ceremony at Astor Courts, surrounded by family and their close friends,” Bill and Hillary said in a statement after the nuptials.

“We could not have asked for a more perfect day to celebrate the beginning of their life together, and we are so happy to welcome Marc into our family. On behalf of the newlyweds, we want to give special thanks to the people of Rhinebeck for welcoming us and to everyone for their well-wishes on this special day,” they added.

Chelsea may have earned a pretty penny for herself over the years, and it seems like her handsome hubby has too. According to Town & Country, Marc worked at Goldman Sachs as an emerging markets foreign exchange strategist out of college.

He later went on to join 3G Capital before launching the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners in 2011. Sadly, the fund was closed in May 2016 after the New York Times reported that it lost nearly 90 percent of its value over two years. He joined the private equity firm TPG in 2019. The businessman and his beloved have a combined estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

How Many Children Do Chelsea and Marc Have?

Besides making the big bucks, Marc is also a doting father to his children with Chelsea. The pair share kids Charlotte, Aidan and Jasper. While the lovebirds prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, she revealed that their little ones are very close to their grandparents. The siblings spent the summer with Bill and Hilary in 2020.

“It was really wonderful for our kids to have that time with their grandparents — especially for Charlotte and Aidan to be with my parents in the season from late spring really through the whole summer, where they were able to plant a garden together and tend a garden together and pick and harvest the food together and eat the food together and play so many games,” the mom of three told People in October 2020. “I was really grateful for that time.”

In the same interview, Chelsea opened up about balancing her career and being a mom of three little ones.

“[There are times when] I’m on my Zoom and Aidan’s science class is crashing and then I’m off my Zoom rushing to fix the science class,” she added. “And then I can’t stay with him to make sure he gets back on the science class. Then I’m running back into the next room to get back on my Zoom and then I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not doing either thing very well at the moment, but hopefully doing each as best as I can.’ “