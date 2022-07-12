See What the Former First Daughters Look Like Today: Photos of Obama Sisters, Bush Sisters and More

After their fathers took on the title of president, the former first daughters were all thrust into the spotlight. Everyone from Caroline Kennedy to Malia Obama has grown up under the gaze of the public. Photos of what the former first daughters look like today will blow you away.

Caroline is the only surviving child of 35th President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy. Much like her father and late uncles, Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, Caroline pursued a career in politics. In June 2022, she was sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to Australia.

The attorney also became a mother, welcoming three children of her own with her husband, Edwin Schlossberg: Rose, Tatiana and Jack. During a September 2011 interview with Parade, she shared how much her children resemble her late parents.

“They look a little bit like them. My son, in particular, is very interested in his grandfather, and he loved Teddy,” she shared. “Teddy made a huge effort over them, and I think it gave them a wonderful sense of connection with their grandparents. I can’t wait to see who my children will become. That’s what’s really exciting.”

Linda Byrd Johnson Robb, daughter of 36th President Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson, also became an active voice in politics. She served as a chairperson for the National Advisory Committee for Women under the Carter Administration. Her sister, Luci Baines Johnson, became a businesswoman, serving on several civic boards.

But not all of the former first daughters decided to pursue careers in public service or politics. George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, welcomed twin daughters, Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, in 1981. Both girls have gone on to become published authors and mothers. Jenna became the official cohost of Live With Hoda & Jenna in 2019.

Jenna has shared what it was like growing up in the first family many times over her years on television. During an April 2022 interview with Access Daily, the New York Times bestselling author revealed how interesting it was dating while living in the White House. In particular, she described how she navigated the beginning of her relationship with her now-husband, Henry Hager.

“When Henry first asked me out, I remember him showing up at the White House, and his ears were red, and I was like, “Are you OK?'” the television personality said. “He was so nervous. He was sweaty because … The helicopter — Marine One — was about to land, and he was like, ‘We have got to get out of here, like right now.'”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the former first daughters from then and now.