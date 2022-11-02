Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.

What Is Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth?

Chelsea and Marc have an estimated combined net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The pair both earned undergraduate degrees at Stanford University and later obtained master’s degrees from Oxford University. They got married in 2010 after five years of dating.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chelsea worked as a correspondent for NBC News from 2011 to 2014. The Arkansas native stepped away from the network to focus on her work as a global health advocate ahead of the arrival of her first child.

“When I joined the NBC family in 2011, I had long respected NBC’s commitment to telling the stories of ‘ordinary people doing extraordinary things,’” she wrote on Facebook in August 2014. “I loved watching the ‘Making a Difference’ stories about remarkable people and organizations making a profound difference in our country and our world. I am grateful NBC gave me the opportunity to continue this important legacy.”

The Clinton Foundation board member and her husband welcomed their daughter, Charlotte, in September 2014. Their eldest son, Aidan, arrived in June 2016 followed by their second son, Jasper, in July 2019. On top of juggling motherhood, Chelsea became a successful author.

The media personality has written multiple books in a wide variety of genres. She teamed up with her mother for the 2019 book The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience and 2020’s Grandma’s Gardens. In 2022, the mother-daughter duo worked together again on their eight-part Apple TV docuseries, Gutsy.

Chelsea and Hillary have a very close-knit bond which has only gotten stronger over the years. The bestselling writer followed each of her parents on their presidential campaign trails growing up. She is equally grateful for the moments she got to spend with her parents away from the spotlight.

“Whenever my mom was away for work, which thankfully didn’t happen very often, she left notes for me to open when she was gone,” she said at the ​​Democratic National Convention in July 2016. “I treasured each and every one of those notes. They were another reminder that I was always in her thoughts and in her heart.”

Marc, who also grew up in a family of politicians, is a managing director at the private equity firm TPG. Prior to that, he served as the vice chairman of the venture capital firm Social Capital. The businessman founded the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners with his former Goldman Sachs coworkers in 2011. The company shut down in 2016 and he went on to pursue other interests while preparing for the arrival of his second child with Chelsea.