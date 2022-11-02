Former President Jimmy Carter and Wife Rosalynn Always Prioritized Their Family! Meet the Couple’s 4 Kids

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter’s love story has been one for the ages! The couple welcomed four children together since getting married in 1946: John “Jack” Carter, James “Chip” Carter, Donnel “Jeff” Carter and Amy Carter.

Jimmy served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1953. The pair lived on different bases across the U.S. in Hawaii, California and New York throughout that time. During the politician’s naval service, he and his wife welcomed their first child together, son Jack, in 1947. Their second son, Chip, arrived in 1950. Jeff was born in 1952 followed by the duo’s only daughter, Amy, in 1967.

Jimmy set out on the presidential trail in 1974 with the full support of his family behind him. Prior to winning the election against Gerald Ford in 1976, the Georgia native served as the governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

Upon entering the White House, Jimmy and Rosalynn’s three eldest children were all grown up. They set out to discover their own passions and built successful careers for themselves. Amy was the only Carter child who experienced what it was like to grow up at the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue residence throughout her father’s full term as president.

Back in July 2015, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient explained how important it is for him to spend time with his wife and kids.

“We try to be reconciled before we go to sleep at night and try to find everything we can think of that we like to do together,” Jimmy told CNN about his wife at the time. “So, we have a lot of good times. We have a big family now. We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all. So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life.”

In September 2022, weeks ahead of the former state leader’s 98th birthday, his family gave an update on his health and happiness.

“He is looking at his 98th birthday with faith in God’s plan for him, and that’s just a beautiful blessing for all of us to know, personally, that he is at peace and happy with where he has been and where he’s going,” his grandson Jason Carter told the Associated Press.

Keep scrolling to meet the couple’s four children.