Chelsea Clinton and Her Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Marriage Is So Sweet! See Rare Photos Together

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, have a pretty epic love story! The pair first met back in the ‘90s when they were students and realized their connection was one of a kind. Since their nuptials in 2010, the happy couple have made a few rare appearances together in the public eye.

The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton followed in their footsteps when it came to her career, making her mark as a global health advocate, activist and author. Marc also comes from a family with political ties. His dad, Edward Mezvinsky, formerly served in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Pennsylvania native’s mom, Marjorie Margolies, partook in two congressional elections and also entered the gubernatorial race in Pennsylvania in 1998.

Coming from similar backgrounds, Chelsea and Marc had a lot to bond over when they met at a political retreat in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in 1993. They maintained a great friendship as they both went on to attend Stanford University and later Oxford University for their master’s degrees.

It was hard for the pair to ignore the sparks between them. The NBC News correspondent and her beau went public with their relationship in 2005. They announced their engagement in 2009 by sending out a message to their friends and family via email.

“We’re sorry for the mass email but we wanted to wish everyone a belated Happy Thanksgiving! We also wanted to share that we are engaged!” the message read, per ABC News. “We didn’t get married this past summer, despite the stories to the contrary, but we are looking toward next summer and hope you all will be there to celebrate with us. Happy Holidays! Chelsea & Marc.”

In July 2010, Chelsea and Marc wed in a gorgeous ceremony in front of their closest friends and family members at Astor Courts Estate in Rhinebeck, New York. The blushing bride, who wore a Vera Wang Gown, was escorted down the aisle by her father. The happy news kept coming for the pair. In September 2014, the Clinton Foundation board member and her beloved welcomed their first child together, daughter Charlotte.

“I didn’t know I could care more intensely about anything until I became a mom,” she gushed to People one year after her little girl’s birth. “Somehow, I love my husband even more, I love my parents even more. I feel even greater urgency about the work that I do, particularly around women and girls being a mom of a daughter.”

The Mezvinsky-Clinton clan expanded once more with the arrival of the couple’s second child together, son Aidan, in June 2016. In July 2019, Chelsea and Marc became parents for the third time when their youngest son, Jasper, was born.

