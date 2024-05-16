Tom Selleck is going to miss Blue Bloods when the police procedural ends in December. The 79-year-old, who’s played NYC police commissioner Frank Regan since 2010, recently opened up about the reality of being out of work after so many years. “As an actor, you never lose — I don’t lose, anyway — the sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job.”

The Magnum P.I. alum, worth a reported $45 million, conceded that he’s not about to go broke, but did note that he’ll have to keep working if he wants to hold on to his beloved California avocado ranch. “Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch,” Tom told CBS Sunday Morning while recently promoting his new memoir, You Never Know.

Raised in Sherman Oaks, California, the actor was inspired to buy the sprawling property after appearing in the 1979 TV Western The Sacketts, which he said “taught me about a lifestyle that I embraced and live with to this day.” It’s his “paradise,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “But it takes a lot of upkeep, it’s a financial drain.”

No wonder he’s pushing for CBS to “come to their senses,” and renew the show — which costars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan — for a 15th season. “We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast, who are winning the night,” he argued. “All the cast wants to come back … We’re doing good shows and still holding our place.”

Perhaps he’s hoping fans will rally to help save the show, à la Brooklyn Nine Nine and Friday Night Lights, which were revived after fan campaigns. “It doesn’t make sense to Tom that CBS pulled the plug on Blue Bloods,” says the insider. “They’ve still got a lot of story lines to explore and it seems a bit premature. It would be a shame to let it go.”