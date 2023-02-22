The View host Sara Haines married her husband, Max Shifrin, in 2014. They started a family together soon after they wed. The news anchor and the lawyer share rare glimpses of their life at home on social media. Scroll below to learn more about Sara’s spouse.

Who Is Sara Haines’ Husband, Max Shifrin?

During a January 2023 segment on The View, Sara revealed that she met her husband on the dating app OkCupid.

“I was hunting actively for older men,” she revealed to her cohosts. “’They were the only thing that attracted me.”

She agreed to go on a date with Max the same day they matched on the dating platform. After nearly two years of dating, the legal expert popped the question to the Today alum.

“I didn’t have a big plan, I didn’t have a big production,” Max recalled the proposal during a November 2018 interview with Yahoo! Life. “So, I literally got up, crawled out of bed in my pajamas and got on one knee on the floor next to the bed. And proposed awkwardly and without much charm at all.”

What Is Max Shifrin’s Job?

Max currently works as a litigation partner at the law firm BakerHostetler and has been with the company since 2014. The Brooklyn Law School graduate formerly worked as an associate at Fried Frank and Storch Amini PC.

How Many Children Do Sara Haines and Max Shifrin Have?

Though they had an unconventional proposal, Sara and Max still have such a sweet love story. The pair are now parents to three children: Alec, Sandra and Caleb. While the journalist loves being a mom, she made a confession about how she gets her husband to help her put the kids to bed.

“I turned to Max, and I just said, ‘I’m willing to have transactional deals with you if you can just put the kids to bed, please,'” Sara explained during a September 2021 episode of The View. “That’s about how romantic the suggestion felt too: ‘I will pay you in other things, other currency if you go ahead and put those kids to bed.'”

Sara also revealed to her fans whether she and her hubby planned to have more children in the future.

“I would love 10 more!!!! But 3 is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them,” the Iowa native said in a February 2021 Instagram Story about expanding her family.