Talk show personality Sara Haines knows how to get the audience’s attention! The journalist has been the face of many daytime series over the course of her career, including The View. Her decades of experience in the entertainment industry have contributed to a massive net worth and salary. Scroll below to see how much money she makes.

What Is Sara Haines’ Net Worth?

Sara has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After graduating from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, she landed a job as a production coordinator on NBC’s Today in 2002. Seven years later, the Iowa native became an official cohost of the program. Sara left the show in 2013 with an emotional sendoff from cohosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

“Someone once told me, ‘Sometimes you have to leave home to grow up,’” she said during the episode while choking back tears. “It’s time for me to grow up.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

When Did Sara Haines Join ‘The View’?

Sara joined ABC in 2016 as a news correspondent and Good Morning America cohost. In August 2016, the newscaster was announced as an official cohost on The View for season 20, a position she held until 2018. She briefly left The View to return to Good Morning America but eventually found her way back to the hosting panel in September 2020.

“I grew up watching The View, and what this show stands for — different women, different backgrounds and different points of view — just speaks to my soul,” Sara said in a press release at the time. “I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor. I feel very lucky.”

What Is Sara Haines’ Salary?

Sara has an estimated salary of $1.5 million per year, according to multiple outlets. In addition to her position on The View, she also hosts the game show The Chase. The broadcaster showed off her acting chops during an episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

Does Sara Haines Have Kids?

Sara married her husband, Max Shifrin, in 2014 and the pair were eager to start a family together. The Emmy nominee and the attorney welcomed their first child together, son Alec, in March 2016. Their daughter, Sandra, was born in December 2017. Sara gave birth to their youngest son, Caleb, in June 2019.