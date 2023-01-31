The View has had some notable hosts over the years since its inception in 1997. Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and more talk show veterans have led the series to a number of Emmy Awards and segments that keep fans coming back for more. Outside of the show, the hosts live in beautiful homes that viewers have seen glimpses of on TV and social media.

Whoopi has been serving as a cohost on The View since 2007. She purchased her Georgian Colonial-style mansion in New Jersey in 2009. The property, built in 1927, is her favorite place to be when she is not on The View set.

“That is what brought me to Jersey because I lived in the city and had no way of sitting outside,” she told NJ Advance Media in November 2019 of her private paradise. “Because every time I go sit outside, 50 people would come and hang out. I like people, but I just wanted a place where I could go outside and sit and so I started looking.”

Whoopi isn’t the only popular cohost who spends a ton of time at home with her family. Sunny has a stunning property of her own that’s rich in history. It was built in the 1920s for ​​Governor Herbert H. Lehman. The 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom house is located in Purchase, New York. Sunny fell in love with the property and all of its unique touches, including a separate carriage house that was perfect for her mom to live in and colorful stained glass windows.

The legal analyst and her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, have been raising their kids, Gabriel and Paloma, in the historic home. They often host big family gatherings at their spacious property, which is just a short ride from Manhattan where The View is filmed.

“A lot of people see the house from the outside, and they’re like, ‘Nobody can really live here comfortably,’” Sunny explained in an interview with People in April 2018. “But I would say 100 percent of the folks then say, ‘Oh my gosh, I forget how big it is once I’m inside.’ Our house is always filled with people, and for a big house, it’s really important.”

Like her costar Sunny, Joy also owns a home just outside of New York City. She and her husband, Steve Janowitz, live in a stunning Sag Harbor abode located between East Hampton and Bridgehampton. The residence is more than 100 years old and full of Joy’s collection of antiques.

