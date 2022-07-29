Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck and her husband, Tim Hasselbeck, have the cutest love story! The couple got married in 2002 and her big break came the following year when she joined The View as a cohost. Keep scrolling to meet her spouse.

Who Is Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Husband, Tim Hasselbeck?

Elisabeth and Tim met while they were both attending Boston College. He played for the school’s football team throughout his time there. She was a member of the softball team. After earning his bachelor’s degree in marketing, he spent his first two years in the NFL as a free agent.

He was signed by the team now known as the Washington Commanders in 2003 as a backup quarterback. The Massachusetts native also signed with the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers before his NFL playing career ended in 2007. The athlete later became an analyst on ESPN.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

One year before Tim and Elisabeth got married, she competed on Survivor: The Australian Outback. She earned fourth place during the 2001 season and came home to marry the man of her dreams. He has been her biggest supporter ever since. Tim was by his wife’s side after she underwent surgery to have a tumor removed from her abdomen in October 2014.

“He’s the leader at home,” the Emmy winner told Us Weekly of her husband in November 2014. “You know he was a quarterback on the field, he’s a quarterback at our house and I like it that way. Our house works best because of his leadership, and I can be bold, but he’s our general.”

The couple celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary in July 2022. “You hold my heart,” Elisabeth captioned a series of photos with her hubby. A few weeks later, the television personality announced that she would be returning to The View as a guest cohost. She initially served as a cohost on the series from 2003 to 2010.

“It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children’s book, Flashlight Night and as always, tackle hot topics!” she told People about her big return. “Pray for me y’all!”

Do Elisabeth and Tim Have Any Children Together?

Elisabeth and Tim are parents to three children: Grace, Taylor and Timothy. The former Fox & Friends cohost has shared a few rare photos of her children on Instagram over the years. Her sons have both taken an interest in football just like their dad.

In an April 2019 interview with The Nashville Mom blog, Elisabeth shared some of the lessons she and Tim have been teaching their kids as they grow up.

“We are just always talking about what was encouraging and how they can be a good friend to others,” she said. “Also, growing them to be children who can speak up for someone when they cannot speak for themselves.”