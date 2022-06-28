Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure’s life is a lot like her character D.J. Tanner’s because she is surrounded by love! The Hallmark star married her husband, Valeri Bure, in 1996. The pair have been madly in love ever since. Keep scrolling to learn more about Candace’s spouse.

Who Is Candace Cameron Bure’s Husband, Valeri Bure?

Candace shot to fame on Full House in 1987. She met her future husband at the 3rd Annual Rock’n the Puck Celebrity Hockey Game in 1994. The Dancing With the Stars alum attended the game with her Full House costars Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin, and was captivated after seeing Valeri on the ice.

Valeri, born in Russia, had moved to the U.S. a few years prior. He played in the NHL for a couple of teams including the Montreal Canadians and Calgary Flames before suffering a career-ending injury with the Los Angeles Kings in 2004. His brother, Pavel Bure, also played in the NHL. Dave introduced Candace to Valeri after the game and their relationship blossomed from there.

In a 2007 interview on Today, the blonde beauty revealed that her beau already knew who she was before they were formally introduced.

“He would watch Full House because it helped him learn English,” she said on the program at the time.

The pair wed two years after they met. Their marriage has withstood the test of time with the lovebird celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary in June 2022. Candace previously revealed the secret to their lasting union in a December 2020 interview with Closer.

“Keep it fun [and] flirty,” she said. The fashion mogul also credited “great sex” as another contributing factor to why their relationship has not fizzled out. The duo always make sure to set aside time to spend together despite how busy their lives may be.

“We always have dinner or something once a week by ourselves,” Candace continued. “Or we’ll go for a walk and just talk. Those things are important. You can’t let life get so busy that you don’t spend intentional time with your spouse.”

Do Candace and Valeri Have Any Children?

The couple are proud parents to three children. Their eldest child, daughter Natasha, arrived in 1998. She followed in her mom’s footsteps as an actress and performer, even auditioning for The Voice in 2016. She penned her first book a year later called Let’s Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You.

Candace gave birth to her second child, Lev, in 2000. The Los Angeles-based preacher got engaged in August 2020 to his longtime love, Taylor. However, Candace shared that the couple called off their engagement in an April 2021 interview with Us Weekly.

The sitcom star and the former professional athlete welcomed their youngest child, son Maksim, in 2002. He takes after his father with a passion for playing ice hockey and a dream to one day make it into the NHL.