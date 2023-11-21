Lev Bure

Like his older sister, Candace and Valeri’s middle child, Lev — who arrived on February 20, 2000 — also grew up in the spotlight. While Natasha juggles singing and acting, Lev found a passion for preaching. The former View host’s handsome son frequently shares images from preaching services on his social media.

In May 2018, the Moonlight and Mistletoe actress celebrated Lev when he became a preacher at Shepherd Church in Los Angeles. “What a blessing you are to me and the thousands of people you shared with today at church and online!” the proud mom wrote on Instagram at the time along with a photo of her son onstage.

After graduating high school in June 2018, Lev pursued higher education at Sheperd Church’s Bible College. According to the college’s website, “After completing 12 units in the SALT program, each student will receive a Certificate of Ministry from Hope International University.”

In August 2020, Candace revealed her eldest son got down on one knee and asked for his girlfriend Taylor’s hand in marriage. The actress announced the news on social media alongside photos of the pair.

“She said YES!!! Last night, my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend, @taylorrhutchison,” Candace marveled. “We are SO excited for these cuties! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans!”

Sadly, Candace announced Lev and Taylor called off their engagement less than a year later. The Growing Pains alum told Us Weekly her son is “no longer getting married” during an interview in April 2021.

“Sorry, you didn’t get the memo?” she joked, noting the former lovebirds “didn’t make an announcement.” Fortunately, Candace said Lev was doing “great” despite making the choice to end their relationship. “It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken,” she explained.

In November 2023, the mom of three announced that Lev was once again engaged and set to be married. She did not reveal the identity of his fiancée.

“We are gaining a daughter very soon. My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we’re very excited,” she told Us Weekly. “She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we’ll see how the holidays work out in that way. Now it’s, like, two families. We’ll probably be vying for the kids every year.”