Candace Cameron Bure with sons and daughter in living room

Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure and Husband Valeri Have 3 Kids! Meet Children Natasha, Lev and Maksim

Famous Families
Updated on: Nov 21, 2023 12:35 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

She may have been one of TV’s most iconic childhood actors, but now, Candace Cameron Bure — who played the beloved role of DJ Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995 — has children of her own! After years of starring on the hit American sitcom, Candace has since met her husband, Valeri Bure, and together, they created one loving family.

The actress married her Russian ice hockey player hubby in 1996 and welcomed their first child, Natasha Bure, in 1998. They later welcomed their second kiddo, son Lev Bure in 2000, followed by their youngest, Maksim Bure, in 2002.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Candace and Valeri’s three kids!

