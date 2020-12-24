When it comes to marriage, Candace Cameron Bure‘s secret is simple: “Keep it fun [and] flirty.” The Fuller House actress credits “great sex” for being the reason she maintains her longtime relationship with husband Valerie Bure, she exclusively reveals in a new interview with Closer Weekly.

“Hey, it’s been 24 years, so if you’re still having good sex that is a plus!” Candace, 44, shares in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “Keep learning things about your spouse.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Because “it’s so easy” to “fall into patterns” after more than two decades together, the Hallmark star — who married Valeri, 46, in 1996 — says she’s always trying to find new ways for them to bond. “I also think that you should keep dating your spouse,” she adds. “It can get monotonous at home.”

This year has “obviously been different” amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Candace and the former Russian ice hockey player “used to” enjoy plenty of date nights. Due to social distancing guidelines, they’ve been making up for lost time with romantic evenings at their abode.

“We always have dinner or something once a week by ourselves,” she shares with Closer. “Or we’ll go for a walk and just talk. Those things are important. You can’t let life get so busy that you don’t spend intentional time with your spouse.”

The Christmas Under Wraps actress and her handsome hubby always make time for their relationship, but they also have their hands full being the parents of their three kids, Natasha Bure, 22, Lev Bure, 20, and Maksim Bure, 18. Lev and Maksim are still in school, but the sitcom star is so proud that her mini-me daughter, Natasha, “followed in [her] footsteps.”

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“[She] is an actress,” the doting mama gushes, noting she’s encouraging all of her kiddos to follow their dreams. “I think all the parenting you do over the years is what builds them up to pursue what’s right for them individually,” Candace explains. “I always tell them to look at the talents God gave them and use it to find what they want to do in life.”

Earlier this year, the Switched for Christmas star opened up about what life has been like for her family amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Considering her youngest, Maksim, has “been in Minnesota playing hockey” while Lev is still “in college,” Candace said she felt “blessed” to have all three of her children home.

“I have so many friends and family members that I do worry about, [but] we’re doing really great,” she shared with Closer. “I’m very thankful that I have my family. … we’ve just been enjoying time together — cooking meals and playing lots of board games and watching Netflix.”

It’s pretty clear that family means everything to Candace!