Fuller House star Dave Coulier played a family man on television for years, and the same rings true in his personal life. He is a loving husband to his wife, Melissa Bring, who has helped him get through some of the darkest times.

The comedian and the photographer first met in Montana while he was on trip with his friends in 2005. After accidentally tripping her, the pair began talking and felt an instant connection. The couple wed in July 2014 in Montana, an homage to where they first met.

BEI/Shutterstock

Dave’s late costar Bob Saget delivered several toasts at their wedding. John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber were also in attendance for the nuptials. The Michigan native’s whole perspective on marriage changed after meeting Melissa.

“When I first met her, I said, ‘Look, I don’t think I’m marriage material,'” he told People after the big day. “She never [pressured me] and I guess it made me want to [propose] even more. When you get somebody who’s so understanding, you think, ‘Boy, why am I not marrying this person?’ It’s great when you can marry your best friend there’s an amazing trust there.” Meet 'Fuller House' Star Andrea Barber's 2 Kids

Six years after saying, “I do,” the couple embarked on a home renovation journey, completely redoing their St. Clair Shores, Michigan house. In a November 2020 interview with Closer, Dave gave some insight into the process of creating their dream home.

“My wife and I just moved into a home that we remodeled right when COVID hit,” he said. “So it was actually kind of — I don’t want to say nice — but it was a very convenient time to be locked in a home. We were tearing down walls and ripping out carpeting and doing construction work.”

The Surreal Life alum also shared the secret to making their relationship last after all of these years.

“We laugh a lot. We’ve been through friends getting married or divorced and babies being born and family members dying,” he said. “Through all those times, we’ve found a way to find the silver lining by laughing.”

In March 2022, Dave posted a photo on Instagram of his bloodied face with a caption about his sobriety journey. In the post, the television star revealed that he has been alcohol-free since January 2020, and has his wife to thank for sticking by his side through it all.

“I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly,” he wrote. “The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey. The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).