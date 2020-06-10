Andrea Barber Would Do Anything for Her 2 Kids! Get to Know Son Tate and Daughter Felicity

When she’s not playing Kimmy Gibler on Fuller House, Andrea Barber is at home hanging out with her two kids — Tate, 16, and Felicity, 13 — whom she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Rytky. Although she admits her son isn’t very impressed with her career, Andrea said she’s caught Tate watching her Netflix show a couple of times when she wasn’t in the room.

“I have a [16-year-old son,] so he won’t admit that this is cool,” she said during a previous interview with People. “His friends all think it’s cool, but he’s mortified by anything I do onscreen or offscreen. But I will catch him in his room binge-watching the show. He’s a closet fan.”

Unlike Tate, Felicity isn’t afraid to admit she likes the sitcom. Andrea recalled how happy her daughter felt when she brought her along to a photo shoot with Candace Cameron-Bure. “My daughter was so excited to come here today and to meet Candace. I’m like, ‘You’ve already met Candace,’ what do you mean? But this is the first time she’s seen Candace since she became a fan of the show,” the Days of Our Lives star laughed to Us Weekly in September 2014. “So she was so excited.”

In fact, when Felicity was younger, she made a guest appearance on the show with Jodie Sweetin‘s daughter Zoie. “To have our daughters be on a show that we were on when we were their age — it was this really crazy moment where I remember thinking, ‘I never in a million years would’ve thought that someday I would have kids [who] would be on the next chapter of this series,'” Jodie told People in December 2016.

Andrea added, “It gave me a whole lot more respect for my mom, and what she did for me, and how much of her life she dedicated to me by helping me be a child actor. ‘Cause it’s a lot of work on the moms, as well.”

The brunette beauty is definitely a parent who would do anything for her kids! When she left Hollywood in 1995, Andrea dedicated all of her time to Tate and Felicity. “I was very content to pursue other interests in my life. And I then had kids and was a stay-at-home mom for several years when my kids were babies and toddlers and I found that very fulfilling as well,” she previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

But everything changed once Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin asked her to reprise her role as Kimmy on the show. Andrea said that happened at a “perfect time” because her kids were “entering the elementary school stage” and she was “ready” to go back to work. “So the timing has actually been fantastic for me personally,” she said. “It’s all worked out really well.”

Scroll below to learn more about Andrea’s two kids!