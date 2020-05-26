Parenthood Is Not for Everyone! See Ellen DeGeneres, Betty White and More Stars Who Never Had Kids

Babies are cute, but that doesn’t mean everyone wants to be a parent. Celebrities like Kim Cattrall, Betty White, Lily Tomlin and Ellen DeGeneres decided not to have kids and they couldn’t be happier with that choice.

Ellen explained why parenthood just wasn’t for her during a March 2015 interview on the Today show. “I love kids. But that’s such a big commitment and it seems long term. It seems like a commitment that you have to stick with and I just don’t know if I can — it’s too risky. Like, what if I don’t like the kid?” she joked. “What if it turns out that it’s not as cute as I wanted or as talented? I’m gonna compare it to all these kids that I have on this show that are so smart and so funny. And I’m like, ‘You are nowhere near these kids I had on today.'”

The talk show host also joked that her wife, Portia de Rossi, was never a fan of children. “[Portia] doesn’t want kids,” she explained on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. “Portia doesn’t like the squealing when they’re in a pool. That high-pitched squealing of joy they have? She doesn’t like that. But she wants lots more horses, which I don’t.”

On the other hand, Portia explained to Out magazine in April 2013 why she never wanted to be a mom, and it’s not because of their “high-pitched” laughter. “There comes some pressure in your mid-30s, and you think, Am I going to have kids so I don’t miss out on something that other people really seem to love?” she asked. “Or is it that I really genuinely want to do this with my whole heart? I didn’t feel that my response was ‘yes’ to the latter.”

Since “neither” of them wanted to welcome children, Ellen and Portia felt happy having each other by their sides. “So it’s just going to be me and Ellen and no babies,” Portia explained. “But we’re the best of friends and married life is blissful, it really is. I’ve never been happier than I am right now.”

Ellen and Portia are far from the only celebrities that felt parenthood just wasn’t for them. Whether they wanted to be more focused on their careers or find the right partner, some stars felt their life was complete without adding a bundle of joy.

Scroll below to see more stars who never had children!