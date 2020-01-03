Yes, Ricky Gervais has never been married or has ever wanted to have any kids. Since he’ll be hosting the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, for the fifth time, many are wondering why he’s never wanted to start a family with his longtime girlfriend, Jane Fallon.

Well, the 58-year-old explained it all during a previous appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. “Kids are sponges, they never give you anything back. They cost money, let’s keep all our money,” he joked. “Let’s get our money together and go across Mexico, throwing money out. You in the Mustang, me in the Volkswagen, just throwing money out! No one will have it!”

As for why he’s never proposed to Jane, 59, well, Ricky believes it’s simply unnecessary. “I don’t think there’s any point to us getting married,” he said. “We don’t want any more toasters, we never want our families to meet, that’d be terrible.”

Don’t feel too bad for Jane though, because she doesn’t want to tie the knot with the comedian either. During a previous interview with Marie Claire, the Getting Rid of Matthew author explained she used to feel great “anxiety” about her boyfriend ever changing his mind about marriage.

“I remember steeling myself, trying to imagine what I would do if he’d had a change of heart,” she said. “I was so convinced of my decision that I couldn’t even imagine the alternative. It turned out he had been having the same anxiety about me. Cue much relief and celebration.”

These two seem like the perfect pair! Ricky is so dedicated to not having any kids that he even compared children to a very needy pet while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’d worry sick about a baby. I have a cat and I worry about that,” he joked. “I check the door three times before I go out. I put food and water in every room in case the door closes and he’s peckish for 20 minutes.”

Ricky obviously doesn’t need kids to be happy. He’s already got everything he needs right at home!