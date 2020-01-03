Taking the Next Step! See All the Famous Faces Who Got Engaged in 2020

When you know, you know. And that’s exactly what all the celebrities below felt, as they had so much love for their partner they decided to get down on one knee and propose.

The new year kicked off with a lot of famous folks deciding to take the next big leap in their relationship, by getting engaged to the person they feel most love for. From Wilder Valderrama to Peter Facinelli and more, these Hollywood stars were ready for more. And when it comes to love, we are all about it!

Scroll on down to see all of the celebrities who got engaged in 2020!