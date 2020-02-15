Oh happy day! Donny Osmond and his loved ones will soon be attending a wedding, as his youngest son John as just become engaged!

The 62-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, February 15, to share the big news with everyone. “Our youngest son, Josh, and his darling girlfriend Summer got engaged last night!” the entertainer wrote alongside a sweet photo of the happy couple. “We are beyond thrilled that Summer will be joining our family! It was a picture-perfect Valentine‘s Day, and an incredible kickoff to Josh‘s birthday weekend.”

“Happy birthday and congratulations, Josh! Mom and I are so happy for you,” the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. “More pictures to come after the wedding. I’ll let them announce that one.” Take a look at the cute post below!

People were loving the exciting news, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Congratulations to your family!!! So happy for you all!” one person gushed. Another fan added, “Congratulations to you both and what a beautiful couple!”

The singer shares Josh, 21, as well as four more sons —Donald Jr., 40; Jeremy, 38; Brandon, 35, and Christopher, 29 — with his longtime wife, Debbie Osmond.

It has been quite the last couple of months for the young Osmond — back in December 2019, he returned home to his family after a two-year mission trip in Italy. “A wonderful reunion in Rome!” Donny captioned a photo of himself, Josh, and Debbie. “After two years of valiantly serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Italy, our son Josh will return home with us for a reunion with the entire family. What a birthday! What a Christmas!”

When Josh first set out on his incredible mission, the hitmaker and his love were of course pretty sad about not being able to see their son for some time. “It’s pretty emotional for Debbie and me because, as we’ve experienced with our other sons, we send our boy into the world, but that boy never returns. A man comes home,” Donny explained before his child was to set off on his journey. “We know Josh will love the people of Rome, and they certainly will love him.”

We are just glad that not only Josh is back with his loved ones, but he has just kicked off what will be another new chapter in his life. Congrats to the Osmond family!