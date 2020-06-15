Congratulations! Donny Osmond‘s 22-year-old son, Joshua Osmond, married his beautiful wife, Summer. The dad of five celebrated the good news by sharing one of their wedding day pictures on Instagram on Saturday, June 13.

“Today was a picture-perfect day. Summer and Josh, we are absolutely thrilled for you and your bright future ahead,” Donny, 62, gushed alongside a photo of the newlyweds kissing by a waterfall. “More pictures to come! #justmarried.”

Josh and Summer tied the knot four months after getting engaged. The couple received the best shout-out ever from the “Close Every Door” singer after their engagement in February. While taking to Instagram, he wrote, “We are beyond thrilled that Summer will be joining our family! It was a picture-perfect Valentine‘s Day, and an incredible kickoff to Josh‘s birthday weekend.”

Since the proposal, Josh and Summer have been gushing about their future nuptials online. “One more week until I marry [him,]” she said on Instagram, and in another post, Josh said, “Finally, tomorrow I get to marry my best friend! I love you Sum!”

Josh’s dad has a lot to be thankful for this summer. Not only is Donny excited that his family just grew by 1, but he learned his son Christopher will be having his first child very soon. The Masked Singer alumn had the honors of revealing the sex of Chris’ new baby when he attended the gender reveal party on May 31.

After Chris counted down from 10, Donny and his wife, Debbie Osmond, shot a cannon in the air and saw pink smoke come out. “After one sweet granddaughter and nine wonderful grandsons, the exciting day for the gender of grandbaby is finally revealed,” he said on Instagram. “Congratulations to our sweet kids Chris and Alta. We love all three of you. Debbie and I are so happy.”

Sounds like it’s already a great year for the Osmond family! The only thing that worried Donny’s fans was when he got into a “messy” car accident with a semitruck on June 10. Thankfully, the “Too Young” musician revealed “no one was hurt” and he was doing just fine.