Guys, the 2020 Golden Globes are almost here! If you don’t know how to live-stream the awards show, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered! The Hollywood event will start at 8 p.m. ET on NBC this Sunday, December 5, . However, you can also catch the red carpet pre-show on Facebook.

The social media platform will be streaming HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live from 6-8 p.m. ET and 3-5 p.m. PT on the Golden Globes’ official Facebook page. Since the event is just a few days away, the team behind the major awards show has already left a description on their account so fans know where to go once their favorite celebrities start arriving.

“We’re kicking off the new decade AND Hollywood’s party of the year with The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE, our red carpet pre-show for the 77th Golden Globe Awards!” the posy reads. “Join us here on Facebook for two hours as we chat with the biggest stars in TV and film on Sunday Jan 5 at 6 p.m ET/3 p.m PT! #GoldenGlobes.”

Ricky Gervais will be hosting this year’s ceremony, marking the comedian’s fifth time at the mic. He announced the exciting news in a statement he released in November. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse,” the 58-year-old British actor said. “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

Ricky previously hosted the Golden Globes in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016, but this year he won’t be alone on stage. A few presenters have already been announced to give out awards, like Scandal‘s Kerry Washington, Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek from Mr. Robot.

