Let’s face it. Socially distancing yourself from other people is no fun. That’s why Ellen DeGeneres found a great way to spend her time by calling up her friend John Legend.

“What’s going on?” she asked the “Tonight” singer who happily picked up the phone. “Nothing much. Here’s Chrissy [Teigen] too!” he said of his beautiful wife who joined the conversation.

“Hey, Chrissy what’s going on?” Ellen, 62, asked. “Nothing, just with the kids. Say Hi, Miles!” the Sports Illustrated model replied.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While waiting for the pair’s 22-month-old son to greet her over the phone, Ellen said, “I wish I had kids right now, I’m so bored.” But even with Miles and their 3-year-old daughter, Luna, at home, John, 41, said, “We’re bored too.”

At that point, Ellen decided to cut the conversation short and move on with the rest of her day. “All right, well I just wanted to call and say hey,” she told the couple before they hung up the phone.

Other than seeing what John and Chrissy have been up to lately, Ellen has been spending her time in self-isolation doing puzzles and hanging out with her wife, Portia de Rossi, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The pair have been married since 2008, and in 2015, the TV personality revealed why they never had children on the Today show.

“I love kids, but that’s such a big commitment,” Ellen revealed at the time. “It seems long-term. It seems like a commitment that you have to stick with. And I just don’t know if I can — it’s too risky.”

Shutterstock

She jokingly added, “Like, what if I don’t like the kid? What if it turns out that it’s not as cute as I wanted or as talented? I’m gonna compare it to all these kids that I have on this show that are so smart and so funny, and I’m like, ‘You are nowhere near these kids I had on today.’”

Who knows? Maybe Ellen might change her mind and will welcome a few kids with Portia one day.