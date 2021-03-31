True love doesn’t always last in Hollywood, but that isn’t the case for Christopher Walken and his wife, Georgianne Walken. The Catch Me If You Can actor has been living a life of wedded bliss with the former casting director for more than 50 years.

Christopher and his spouse first met back in 1963 when they starred as a couple during a theater performance tour of West Side Story. The two fell in love in real life, and after six years, they walked down the aisle in 1969, Distractify reported.

Throughout the earlier years of their marriage, Christopher juggled his now-iconic acting career with his new role as a doting husband. Despite appearing in hits like Hawaii Five-O in 1970, The Anderson Tapes in 1971, Valley Forge in 1975 and Kojak in 1977, he always made time for his beloved wife.

However, there was one thing his Hollywood career has held him back from: fatherhood. While once opening up about his decision to not have kids with the Entourage casting director, Christopher said his showbiz work is one of the reasons they never started a family.

“I’m sure many of the kids I knew as a child would have continued in show business, but they had kids of their own, had to do something dependable. I didn’t, so I could get by even in periods of unemployment,” Christopher said to The Guardian in 2013.

Fortunately, Christopher and Georgianne are parents in another way. During a chat with Interview Magazine in April 2016, the Deer Hunter star revealed he’s a cat dad to his adorable pet, Bowtie. “I live in the country. I’ve been married [for decades]. I have a cat,” he gushed. “I make up different names for my cat all the time — Flapjack, Bowtie, Popcorn. But he’s really, ‘Hey you, cat.'”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Christopher’s wife!

When Was Georgianne Born?

Georgianne was born on February 8, 1944.

What Does Georgianne Do?

Throughout her career, Georgianne worked as a casting director for films and TV shows like The Sopranos, Gardener of Eden, Blind Date, The Banger Sisters, King of the Jungle and many more.

In addition to appearing alongside Christopher in 1963’s West Side Story, she acted opposite her beau in 1983’s Brainstorm. She also has one acting credit in The Sopranos in 2006.

Where Do Georgianne and Christopher Live?

Instead of residing in a home surrounded by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Georgianne and Christopher live a quiet life in Connecticut. The Pulp Fiction alum told The Observer that they also own an apartment in New York City, but he mainly prefers his “much nicer” abode in Connecticut.

What Does Georgianne Think of Christopher’s Hollywood Career?

Considering Christopher has portrayed his fair share of villains throughout the years, Georgianne is amazed by her hubby’s ability to snap in and out of character.

“It’s very interesting being married to a man who is constantly playing a different person,” she once said, according to IMDb. “You’re always living with a different person. He never tells me what part he’s playing when he’s getting ready. It just descends on me one day. [It’s] very interesting.”