The Cast of ‘Full House’ From the ‘80s to Today: Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and More

Fans of Full House were thrilled when the cast returned for the Fuller House reboot in 2015. The Netflix revival ran for a whopping five seasons, and it was like they never left our screens.

A lot had changed for the gang since the series originally went off the air in 1995. Most of the cast got married, others divorced, some have started families and there’s even been legal drama with Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli being involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal. For the most part, the sitcom stars have remained extremely close through the years.

Almost the entire cast, except for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, agreed to come back for another round of family fun, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t doing other cool projects on the side. For example, Jodie Sweetin starred in the Pop series Hollywood Darlings, in which she and fellow ’90s child stars Christine Lakin and Beverley Mitchell played exaggerated versions of themselves.

“My character is definitely more cynical and dark than I am in real life,” the California native said in an interview. “You know, I have a pretty positive outlook on things and motherhood … I am quick to poke fun at my friends with the utmost love, and make fun of myself and that’s something that’s pretty true to who I actually am.” The series ran from 2017 to 2018.

It was announced in January 2019 that Fuller House was not returning for season 6. While it seems Netflix pulled the show due to poor viewership, Candace Cameron Bure is still on board to do more seasons if the opportunity presented itself.

“I would play DJ Tanner for the rest of my life,” the Hallmark actress told E! News in 2018. “If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, I would do it forever.”

The sentiment was shared by costar Andrea Barber during an interview with TV Insider in May 2020. “It doesn’t feel like it’s over in my bones … I really want to play this character and see where she is and see her grow,” she said. “We’ve seen Kimmy, DJ and Stephanie since they were 5 and 10. Let’s continue it into our 60s.”

Candace, who was sitting in during the same interview, added, “We talk about that all the time and put it out there so much. Who knows what will happen in 10 or 15 years. Never say never. If there is another opportunity, I know all of us would reprise these characters again.”



Sadly, in January 2022, the cast suffered a great loss. Bob Saget, who played beloved dad Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the cast of Full House from the ’80s to today.