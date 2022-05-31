Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin’s heart is full of love for her two children! The actress is a mom to daughter Zoie, whom she welcomed in 2008 with ex-husband Cody Herpin, and daughter Beatrix, whom she welcomed in 2010 with ex-husband Morty Coyle.

The Dancing with the Stars alum was married three times before announcing her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski in January 2022. Jodie has continued to share glimpses of her life at home with her children and her fiancé on Instagram. The California native has spoken about social media with her children before, urging them to take everything they see online with a grain of salt.

“I have honest conversations with them about what social media really is — that it’s not real,” Jodie told Today in January 2019. “The things that you see, that you wish you looked like or you wish you were, are not the real people. … It’s edited.”

The Hogan Family alum has an unbreakable bond with her kids and can talk to them about anything.

“I’m really open with my kids, whether it be about drugs and alcohol, whether it be about sex, social media — whatever it is, they’re smart,” she said at the time. “And I treat them as such. I have to have those open conversations with them because if I don’t, they’re going to get misinformation somewhere else.”

The proud mom has also raised her daughters to never hesitate to share their opinions and feelings with others.

“My girls have good boundaries; they stand up for themselves and speak their minds,” Jodie explained on the “Allison Interviews” podcast in November 2021. “Particularly my older one, she has always been that kid that would say, ‘I don’t like that.’ Not necessarily in a bratty way, but like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing this.’ I didn’t get those skills until I was in my 30s. I’m just so proud of how they stand up for themselves and say, ‘This is who I am, and this is what I like.’”

In September 2021, Jodie honored her kids for National Daughters Day, posting an adorable family photo with a heartfelt caption.

“Today is #nationaldaughtersday and I am so lucky to be a mom to Zoie and Bea,” she wrote. “I know it’s not always easy, and sometimes not fun … but watching my girls grow up is wonderful. They are strong, smart, independent and fierce young women. I couldn’t be more proud. Truly.”

Keep scrolling to meet Jodie’s two daughters.