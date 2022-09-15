The hosts of The View have been captivating audiences with their candid discussions since the program first aired in 1997. Some big names have sat on the panel over the years including Candace Cameron Bure, Jenny McCarthy, Star Jones and more. One thing they all have in common is a shared love for the beach and posting gorgeous bikini photos!

Candace served as a host on the program from 2015 to 2016. The Full House alum was the perfect candidate for the daytime series due to her experience on television beginning in the ‘80s. While her time on the show was short, viewers were enamored by her gorgeous fashion looks and effortless beauty on screen. The California native previously dished on some beauty advice she lives by.

“Putting a smile on your face and thinking happy thoughts will make you look radiant,” she told Good Housekeeping in April 2020. “It simply changes you and makes you glow.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum is a mom of three kids with her husband, Valeri Bure: Natasha, Lev and Maksim. Candace’s only daughter followed in her footsteps and ventured into the world of acting. In addition to her own successful acting career and being a mom, the Hallmark star is big on fitness and working out. She previously revealed what her typical workout routine looks like.

“I love working out and I do all kinds of things,” Candace told Life & Style in November 2019. “I think bodyweight [training] is really cool because you don’t realize — even if you just go to do pushups or pullups, it’s difficult for a lot of us to even move our body on its own. So, doing a lot of plyometrics and simple things that seem super old school, like jumping jacks and pushups. Trust me, if you can do them and do a lot of them, they’ll change your body and I love doing those the most.”

Candace sat on the hosting panel with Whoopi Goldberg, Michelle Collins, Joy Behar, Raven-Symoné and Paula Faris. Michelle, much like Candace, is a big fan of posting stunning swimsuit pictures on social media. In July 2022, the comedian shared gorgeous photos from her vacation to Greece. During the trip, she rocked several different bathing suits including an eye-catching hot pink bikini and a simple black one-piece.

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of The View hosts.