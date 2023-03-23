Family of five! The View host Sara Haines is a doting mom to three children, Alec, Sandra and Caleb. The talk show personality shares her adorable kids with her husband, Max Shifrin, whom she married in 2014.

Sara and Max met on the dating app OkCupid and hit it off during their first conversation. The pair decided to go on a date the same day they matched with each other on the platform. Two years later, the happy couple got engaged during an at-home proposal.

“I didn’t have a big plan, I didn’t have a big production,” Max revealed during a November 2018 interview with Yahoo! Life. “So, I literally got up, crawled out of bed in my pajamas and got on one knee on the floor next to the bed. And proposed awkwardly and without much charm at all.”

After tying the knot, the Today alum and the lawyer decided they wanted to start a family together. In March 2016, they welcomed their first child, son Alec. Sara announced the news of his arrival in an Instagram post.

“We are excited, exhausted and possibly still in shock, but soaking it all in,” she wrote alongside a photo of her little one in the hospital. “Thank you for all of the kind messages and encouraging words. It will take a village to raise this little man.”

In June 2017, Sara revealed she and Max were expecting a baby girl. The Iowa native got candid about battling morning sickness during her second pregnancy.

“With baby Alec, I was nauseous but never to the point it imposed on my daily life,” she told People at the time. “It was my first pregnancy and I think the adrenaline of being on national TV overtook the feeling of being really nauseous. This time, I’m super sick. I have to eat through the commercial breaks, and they bring me rice crackers and ginger ale. Nothing overrides the nausea.”

Sara and Max became parents of two in December 2017 after she gave birth to their daughter, Sandra. Sandra became a big sister in June 2019 with the arrival of her baby brother, Caleb.

“We couldn’t be more IN LOVE with our little guy and can’t wait for him to meet Alec and Sandra,” Sara wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for all of the kind messages. We couldn’t do this without the love and support from our family, friends and incredible doctors and nurses. Let the sleep deprivation begin!!”

