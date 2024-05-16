Country music has descended upon Frisco, Texas, as the biggest stars in the genre are set to hit the red carpet at the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday, May 16.

“Billboard named me record breaker. Kelsea Ballerini said a lot of really nice things. I partied with Jelly Roll at Billy Bobs. Ran into my buddy Noah Kahan backstage. Became friends with Boozey. I’d say ACM week is off to a good start,” Lainey, who is set to take the stage at the Ford Center at The Star, captioned a series of photos leading up to the show.

The Reba McEntire hosted event will also see jaw-dropping performances by Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and the “I’m a Survivor” artist herself.

Check back here for all the best red carpet looks beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m PT.