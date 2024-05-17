George Clooney didn’t take the day off when he turned 63 on May 6. No, the Oscar winner was spotted on the Tuscan set of his latest flick — but he and costar Adam Sandler did find time for a pickup basketball game. An insider exclusively tells Closer: “It was a perfect, low-key way for him to ring in his birthday.”Of course, that doesn’t mean George wasn’t missing his family: wife Amal, 46, and twins Alexander and Ella, 6.

“He’s looking forward to wrapping this project and spending time in France with them,” says the insider, noting that the A-list parents recently decided to make the estate they bought in Provence in 2021 their home base. “He has truly settled into his new domesticated lifestyle. George is happier than he ever imagined he’d be.”​

George Clooney’s French Fantasy

For decades, George was one of Hollywood’s most infamous bachelors, living it up at his Lake Como villa. But that all changed when the actor and director wed human rights attorney Amal in 2014. And his priorities shifted even more after they welcomed kids. “George is living the dream: He is healthy, doing what he loves, and has the perfect family at home,” declares the insider. “He credits Amal with being the heart of their household. He is amazed by all she does, from her dedication to her work to her commitment to him and the children.”

So when Amal wanted to relocate to the French countryside says the insider, initially hesitant George decided to trust his spouse. “They feel safe there and are able to walk around virtually unnoticed,” adds the insider. “George has come to love it. It’s a fresh start.” While they still travel for work and pleasure, the couple have found a routine that includes a weekly pizza night, checking out local galleries in the nearby village of Cotignac, and walking their Saint Bernard, Nelson. “They have a great balance,” says the insider. “George is the first to say how lucky he is.”