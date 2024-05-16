Joy Behar defended Kelly Clarkson following the singer’s backlash after she revealed she used medication to help with her weight loss goals.

“Diets do not work. I’ve been on diets up and down, up and down. You lose it, then you gain it back,” Joy, 81, said on the Wednesday, May 15, episode of The View alongside cohosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg. “Nobody wants to be fat except a sumo wrestler. It’s uncomfortable, your clothes don’t fit, everybody wants to lose weight.”

One day prior, Whoopi, 68, made her way on The Kelly Clarkson Show and the women shared their weight loss journey experiences. While the Sister Act star admitted to using type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro, Kelly, 42, shared that she was put on medication to help her body “break down sugar.”

“My doctor chased me for, like, two years and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ I was afraid,” the “Breakaway” singer told Whoopi after revealing that she reached 203 pounds. “Everyone thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in breaking down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn’t do it right.”

While discussing the revelation on The View, Whoopi stood by Kelly’s side.

“Let people do what they need to do to get where they need to get to, and stop being mad that they’re not doing it your way,” the Ghost actress said.

Shortly after Kelly’s revelation, a source told Life & Style that the former Voice judge is “probably Liraglutide.”

“She’s guarding the brand name because she knows it would cause even more interest and to avoid added attention to her,” the source ​said in a May 14 report.

That said, a separate insider told the outlet that Kelly is “upset that she let people down” by her honest declaration.

“At first she said she started walking more and got on a healthier diet, which everyone gave her props for, but now she’s admitting to taking medication,” the insider explained. “Her fans feel duped because she totally transformed her body and they were rooting for her. They totally trusted her and now they’re calling her a liar.”

Kelly’s medical help wasn’t the only factor that led to her weight loss. In fact, the “Since U Been Gone” artist thanked her move to the Big Apple for reaching her daily steps.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she told People in January. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”