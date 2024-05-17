The horoscope forecast for May 19 – 25.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Venus and the Sun in your money zone can send cash your way. But Venus is the temptress, so avoid impulsive spending.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Lucky planet Jupiter is now in your sign — make a wish! Great things are on the horizon; get ready for opportunities to cross your path.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22
To stay productive, be flexible with your time. There is so much going on right now and with careful time management, you can do it all!

what happened to randy travis country stars health updates
 What Happened to Randy Travis? Country Singer's Health After Stroke

Leo: July 23 – August 22
Friends in business can help you get ahead, Leo. When it concerns money, use your natural negotiation skills to get a deal set.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Family affairs may need your input, but be prepared to compromise. With love, say what’s on your mind, but be diplomatic.

Libra: September 23 – October 22
To win in life, be both an idealist and a realist. Set small goals of achievement as you reach for the stars. Love is passionate!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Mars pushes you to do more than humanly possible — take breaks to avoid burnout. A long chat with a loved one brings you closer.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
A talk at home can present new options. If a friend puts pressure on you, avoid contact. Run your own race at your own speed, Sag.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Social and business connections set you on the path of your deepest desires for both work and love. Visualize what you want!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
A discussion with family around money can set things in place so it is more favorable for your future. Romance is coming your way.

How to Boost Brain Health Through Nutrition, Exercise, More
 5 Ways to Boost Your Brain Health Through Nutrition, Exercise and More

Pisces: February 19 – March 20
If your work and home life clash, engage in a discussion to clear the air. A change of plans can be beneficial.

Aries: March 21 – April 19
If you are waiting on a money decision, news can come through at any moment. Get ready to negotiate for the best outcome.