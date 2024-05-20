Tom Selleck loves spending time on his 63-acre ranch located in Ventura County, California. The Blue Bloods actor opened up about life in his gorgeous home and finding serenity on his farm away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Inside Tom Selleck’s Longtime California Ranch

Tom purchased the ranch property in 1988 for around $5 million with his wife, Jillie Mack. The big move to the private oasis came after Tom left Magnum, P.I., that year. The estate was previously owned by Dean Martin and features a Spanish colonial-style home surrounded by a tennis court, a pool and a golf green.

“I’m a fairly private person,” Tom told People in April 2020 of his life away from Hollywood. “And I’ve always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It’s always about them.”

“My relationships and my ranch keep me sane,” he added.

Tom and Jillie raised their daughter, Hannah Selleck, on the farm, as well as Tom’s son, Kevin Selleck, from his marriage to ex-wife Jacqueline Ray. The estate is home to more than 1,500 trees and an array of other plants.

Tom Selleck’s Farm Property Experienced Some Devastation

Unfortunately, several of the crops on the farm died after getting hit with a severe drought, which wiped out most of the avocado trees and more than 20 oaks.

“That just breaks your heart,” he told People in April 2024. “But with the rain we’ve had, the sick ones are getting better, and they’re all sprouting a lot of healthy growth.”

Vera Anderson/WireImage

The Emmy winner has developed an appreciation for planting and farming since living on the property over the years.

“I’ve planted them for years and they bloom in cycles,” he said of planting wildflowers. “When it’s coldest, one of them blooms and then another one comes in. I know it sounds stupid, but I just watch them grow.”

Tom Selleck Reflected on the Future of His Home

It was announced that Blue Bloods would be ending after season 14 in 2024, much to the dismay of fans.

“It doesn’t make sense to Tom that CBS pulled the plug on Blue Bloods,” an insider told Closer in May 2024. “They’ve still got a lot of story lines to explore and it seems a bit premature. It would be a shame to let it go.”

Tom made it very clear that he hoped that a miracle would happen to help keep the show going.

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” he said during a May 2024 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place.”

“That’s always an issue,” he said about the fate of his farm. “If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!”