Tom Selleck’s Kids Are the Center of His Universe! Meet the Star’s Children Kevin and Hannah

Tom Selleck knows what it takes to be a “good dad.” The Hollywood heartthrob may play the role of a police-commissioner father of a law enforcement family on CBS’ Blue Bloods, but in real life, he’s the doting parent of his two kids, Kevin Selleck and Hannah Selleck.

“He’s close [with his children] and a good dad,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in January 2020, noting the Golden Globe winner will do absolutely anything for his son and daughter. “Tom rides horses and spends time with [Hannah]. She’s a lovely young lady.”

The Magnum, P.I. alum shares his family with his beloved wife, Jillie Mack, but Tom actually became a dad for the first time alongside his first spouse, Jacqueline Ray. The former couple was married from 1971 to 1982, and during their union, Tom adopted Jacqueline’s son, Kevin, whom she welcomed with a previous partner in 1966.

It wasn’t until Tom walked down the aisle with Jillie, a fellow actress, in 1987 that his daughter came along. Hannah was born in 1988, just one year after the lovebirds exchanged vows. The 3 Men and a Baby actor and his blonde beauty have been going strong ever since.

Tom is still very much active in the entertainment industry, and he has no plans to retire from Hollywood anytime soon. However, he did briefly step back from showbiz throughout his career, including the time he “quit” his role on Magnum P.I. so he could “have a family” and focus on raising his kids. “It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance,” he told People in 2012.

Fortunately, Tom eventually returned to the spotlight and has been starring on Blue Bloods since 2010, among others. Though juggling his life at home with his career can be difficult at times, the Killers actor noted his wife and children always keep things in perspective. “As good as this business has been to me, life is about more important things,” he once revealed to Beliefnet.

As his kids have grown up, Tom has been so proud to watch Kevin and Hannah blossom into successful adults. Even though his children have established their own, independent lives, the Jesse Stone star will always be there for his son and daughter. “You never stop being a dad even though your kids are grown,” he told Parade in 2018.

Keep scrolling to learn all about Tom’s two kids!