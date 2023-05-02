He has portrayed so many serious characters on TV and in films, but at home, Tom Selleck is a big softie with his family! The Three Men and a Baby actor is a father to kids Kevin and Hannah and a doting husband to wife Jillie Mack. Tom’s daughter did not follow his Hollywood path. Instead, she established a successful career as an equestrian.

Hannah was born on December 16, 1988, one year after Tom and Jillie tied the knot. The Magnum, P.I., alum adopted Kevin during his marriage to his first wife, Jacqueline Ray, which lasted from 1971 to 1982.

Over the years, the doting dad has always gushed over his blended family whenever given the chance. In fact, his Blue Bloods character, Frank Reagan, is also a doting dad whose personality traits draw from Tom’s personal life.

“​​You never stop being a dad even though your kids are grown,” Tom reflected on his character during a September 2018 interview with Parade, adding, “There aren’t a lot of good, strong, examples of patriarchs trying to do the right thing on television. So, I think that performs a certain function; fathers are important.”

When it comes to watching his little girl grow up, it’s clear that the Emmy nominee is nothing but proud of everything she has accomplished. From a very early age, Hannah loved riding horses.

“I started at 4 and my parents just encouraged me to try all different things — dance, ice skating, soccer, lots of things that kids do,” she said of her interest in being an equestrian in an October 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Around the time I was 12, I was getting more serious. Then around the age of 14, I was very good at ballet and riding. At that point, I had to choose if I wanted to excel at either one. My love was with the horses. That’s when I became very serious about it.”

She became a professional show-jumping athlete after completing her training and founded Descanso Farm, a horse breeding and training facility. Years after first taking an interest in the sport, Hannah credited her dedication to equestrianism to her supportive parents.

“Because [my parents are] both artists, they believe in the idea that you have to be very passionate about what you do to be successful,” she once told Equestrian Living. “They encouraged me to be passionate about it and immersed in it, and from there, it was kind of on me how much I wanted it. They always let me take the lead. If I wanted to move barns or trainers, that was my decision.”

