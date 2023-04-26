Jason Bateman Is a Girl Dad! Rare Photos of the ‘Ozark’ Actor’s 2 Daughters Over the Years

Ozark star Jason Bateman loves spending time with his two daughters, Francesca and Maple, whom he shares with his wife, Amanda Anka. Though the Emmy winner has been busy working in Hollywood since the ‘80s, he has always prioritized spending time with his family.

After getting married in 2001, Jason and Amanda welcomed their first child, Francesca, in 2006. Their second child, Maple, arrived in 2012. While the little ones haven’t expressed an interest in the acting business just yet, they’ve come to understand that their dad is one of the most in-demand stars in the industry.

“[My daughters are] used to me working weird hours or not being in town a lot. My wife keeps me really grounded by doing nothing other than just being her,” the Arrested Development alum shared during his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards in January 2019. “She’s got a full-time career herself, and she’s able to be an incredible mom, and she’s also almost a full-time dad too because I’m out of town so much. I’m floored by that. That keeps me grounded.”

The Hollywood funnyman’s youngest daughter definitely inherited his sense of humor. In April 2020, Maple crashed Jason’s virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while standing by the window as she watched him film his interview.

“There goes Maple. Say hi to Jimmy,” he said. “You see, I keep her outside. That way, there’s more food for me inside the house.”

Nearly three years later, Jason made a rare appearance with Maple at a Los Angeles Lakers game in March 2023. The father-daughter duo sat courtside at the sporting event as they cheered on the home team in purple and yellow outfits.

In addition to fun outings with Maple, Jason also has a special bond with Francesca. They started watching Ozark together shortly after the series finale aired on Netflix in April 2022.

“Last night and the night before, my 15-year-old daughter and I sat and watched episode 1 and episode 2 of the show,” the doting dad told Entertainment Weekly in May 2022. “This is a big deal. I haven’t seen them for five years; she’s never seen the show.”

The Little House on the Prairie alum revealed it was the first time his eldest child watched any of his projects.

“She’s never seen anything I’ve ever done because, you know, if you’ve got kids, they usually give it up for everybody except you,” he continued. “It’s been weird for her to see me on [camera] and I get it, that’s not uncommon. For some reason, she finally decided to watch Ozark.“

Scroll below to see rare photos of Jason and Amanda’s two daughters.