Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd is a super dad! The Marvel star is a father to two children, son Jack and daughter Darby, whom he shares with his wife, Julie Yaeger. Keep scrolling to get to know his kids.

How Did Paul Rudd Meet His Wife, Julie Yaeger?

Paul and Julie got married in 2003 after meeting at his publicist’s office when he first moved to New York City.

“She was the first person I met in New York,” he recalled during a July 2018 interview with Marie Claire. “We started talking and there was a maturity with her — she had experienced some tragedy in her life — I had too — and the impression I got was, ‘Wow, this is a woman. This isn’t a girl.’”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Who Is Paul Rudd’s Son, Jack?

The couple decided to expand their family together three years after they wed, welcoming their son, Jack, in 2006. While Paul has been an actor since the early ‘90s, his eldest child actually had no idea that he was famous.

“I think that my son, when he was about 4 or 5, went to a movie theater to see a movie with his friends,” the Clueless actor explained during a February 2023 episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “There was a movie poster that I was on. It was in the lobby. So, they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute.”

Eventually, in his early teen years, Jack realized that his dad was an actor. Still, the Hollywood funnyman admitted that his kids are not really phased by his role in the Ant-Man franchise.

“I think I’m Dad more than I’m Ant-Man or in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe]. Yeah. They don’t care, nor should they,” Paul admitted in an interview with People in February 2023.

Like his father, Jack is a huge football fan and roots for the Kansas City Chiefs. They cheered the team on at the Super Bowl in 2020 as well as the Super Bowl in 2023. Fans of the actor loved seeing his sweet interview with his son on the sidelines after Patrick Mahomes led the team to victory in February 2023.

“I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can just all enjoy his greatness every week,” the youngster said after the big game. “I’m so lucky that I am alive to watch this, and I just — I cannot believe he’s a real person. I don’t know how to explain it, I just can’t believe he’s a real person.”

Who Is Paul Rudd’s Daughter, Darby?

Paul and Julie’s youngest child, Darby, was born in 2010. It’s no surprise that she inherited her dad’s sense of humor. The little one offered Paul some constructive criticism after she learned that he appeared on Friends as Mike Hannigan beginning in 2002.

“About a year ago or two years ago, my daughter really loved Friends and she kind of started watching all of them from the beginning and kept going,” Paul revealed during a February 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And I didn’t tell her I was on it, and then she discovered that, and then the first thing she said is, ‘What was going on with your hair?’ and then, like, ‘Ew, that sweater.'”