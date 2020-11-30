Melissa Gilbert grew up on the small screen playing the role of Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, but nowadays, the actress has a beautiful family of her own. In real life, the Hollywood alum is the loving mom of her two kids, Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner, and she’s also the doting stepmom of five other children.

Melissa became a mother for the first time alongside her first husband, Bo Brinkman. The couple, who tied the knot in 1988, welcomed their only son together, Dakota, the following year in 1989. Melissa and the Last Man Club star went their separate ways, however, in 1994.

After they divorced, the Thicker than Water actress found love again with her second spouse, Bruce Boxleitner. Following their nuptials in 1995, the pair welcomed Melissa’s second child, son Michael, later that year.

Thanks to her marriage with Bruce, the Christmas Pageant star also gained two stepchildren, Sam Boxleitner and Lee Boxleitner. Prior to walking down the aisle together, Bruce was married to his first wife, Kathryn Holcomb, with whom he welcomed Sam and Lee.

Like her first romance, it didn’t work out for Melissa and Bruce as they called it quits after 16 years of marriage in 2011. Even though the Safe Harbour actress and the Tron actor ultimately split, they still share an amicable relationship and Melissa is very much an involved mom in her stepkids’ lives to this day.

The Hometown Christmas actress’ family expanded for the third time after she married husband Timothy Busfield in 2013. Although the duo never had any children together, Melissa is the loving stepmother of his three kids, Samuel Busfield, Daisy Busfield and Wilson Busfield, whom he welcomed during previous relationships.

As a dedicated mama, Melissa is always giving fans heartwarming glimpses inside her life at home. In June, she shared a cute snapshot while enjoying a “socially-distanced dinner al fresco” with her youngest son, Michael. “So happy he’s here,” she gushed in the caption. “So happy we got the RV so we can be safe for the requisite 14 days.”

In February 2019, she also uploaded an adorable snap with her stepson Sam and his daughter, Lulabelle. “Three generations,” she captioned the post.

It sounds like Melissa has enough love in her heart for all of her kiddos!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the actress’ blended family.