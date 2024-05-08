‘Little House on the Prairie’ Goes Down in History as an Iconic Show — See the Cast Then and Now!

Little House on the Prairie provided viewers with the perfect combination of drama and unforgettable moments throughout its nine seasons from 1974 to 1983. It followed the lives of the Ingalls family, led by Charles (the late Michael Landon) and Caroline (Karen Grassle). Their brood consisted of three daughters: Mary (Melissa Sue Anderson), Laura (Melissa Gilbert) and Carrie (Lindsay Greenbush and Sidney Greenbush). And the cast has never forgotten the memories made on set.

“We watch Little House on the Prairie as a reminder that if we could make it through [the hardships of the past], we can make it through [anything],” Melissa Gilbert told Closer in May 2024. “But the only way we’re going to do that is if we love one another, understand one another, have compassion for one another, and gather together as a community with all of the things that bind us — faith, love, understanding. That’s the bottom line.”