What a dad! Patrick Dempsey may be known as McDreamy to many people, but he plays a much bigger role off-screen: he’s a loving father to three wonderful kids!

The 53-year-old tied the knot with his second wife Jillian Fink in 1999 — this coming after splitting apart with actress Rocky Parker in 1994 after a 7-year-marriage. The Grey’s Anatomy actor and Jillian, also 53, just recently celebrated 20 years of marriage. They now have three kids — daughter Tallula and sons Sullivan and Darby. The duo did briefly go their separate ways in 2015, before reuniting a couple of months later.

“Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of,” Patrick said in a past interview. “I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where [our reconciliation] started.”

The happy couple of course love spending as much time as possible with their little ones too. “They’re back to school in a week! We’ve had a great summer,” Patrick said while attending The Art of Racing in the Rain premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, showing that he has bonded a ton with his children. So sweet!

Scroll on down below to learn about Patrick’s three kids!

