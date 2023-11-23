She has been part of our morning routine every day for quite some time now, but Today cohost Savannah Guthrie is more than just a broadcast journalist — she is also a wife to Mike Feldman and a mother to two wonderful kids!

Savannah has worked on the popular NBC news show since 2012, and with every new episode, her fans learn more about her. The TV personality has been married to Mike since 2014 and they share their two kids, Vale and Charles. In August 2014, Savannah gave birth to Vale in her 40s. Charles was born in December 2016.

Keep scrolling below to meet Savannah and Mike’s two kids!