Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman found fame as a child actor on Little House on the Prairie in 1981. He has since gone on to direct and star in the Netflix hit series Ozark, playing father of two Marty Byrde. In his life away from the small screen, Jason is a doting dad of two adorable daughters, Francesca and Maple, with his wife, Amanda Anka.

Jason met Amanda, daughter of singer Paul Anka, when they were teenagers in 1987. A decade later, they officially began dating and got married in 2001. They welcomed their first daughter, Francesca, in October 2006. Their second daughter, Maple, was born in February 2012.

“Being a father of two is everything I wanted,” the Arrested Development actor told Redbook in January 2013. “I’m a big fan of marriage and being a dad. And my wife, Amanda, makes those things easy. She spoils me; she makes the husband part simple.”

Amanda, Francesca and Maple joined Jason in July 2017 when he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They all wore matching white dresses and posed for photos with the award-winning director. He later won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series in 2019 and talked about his adorable family in his acceptance speech.

“I would like to say specifically though to my wife, my two daughters ― Amanda, Franny and Maple ― without you, none of it would be enjoyable and it probably wouldn’t be possible,” he said. “I love you more than I even tell you I do, and I’ll be home for kisses so don’t go to bed. Amanda, pop a mint, I’m going to come give you yours in about five minutes.”

Backstage at the event, Jason continued to talk about his two children and wife. Despite him being one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, his children just view him as their dad.

“They’re not impressed. They’re used to me working weird hours or not being in town a lot. My wife keeps me really grounded by doing nothing other than just being her,” the Silver Spoons actor said. “She’s got a full-time career herself, and she’s able to be an incredible mom, and she’s also almost a full-time dad too because I’m out of town so much. I’m floored by that. That keeps me grounded. That reminds me that I’ve got a real strong example to kind of live up to what she’s showing. That keeps me from taking any of this for granted or just doing it half-assed.”

