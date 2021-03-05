Tom Selleck’s 2 Kids Make Him the Happiest Dad! See the Actor’s Rare Photos With Kevin and Hannah

Tom Selleck takes his Hollywood career very seriously, which is why he’s starred in legendary hits likes Magnum, P.I., Quigley Down Under and Jesse Stone. But no matter how much publicity and praise his showbiz career garnered, the Emmy winner has continued to choose his family over the fame.

Tom is the loving husband of his wife, Jillie Mack, and the doting father of his two kids, Kevin Selleck and Hannah Selleck. The Friends alum shares his son with his first wife, Jacqueline Ray, whom he was married to from 1971 to 1982. Kevin was born in 1966 at the time Jacqueline was in a different relationship, but Kevin became his dad when he adopted him in August 1987.

After the Blue Bloods star and Jacqueline went their separate ways, he met his second spouse, Jillie, and the two were married in 1987. Tom and the ER actress expanded the Hollywood hunk’s family when they welcomed their daughter, Hannah, the following year in 1988.

Throughout the years, Tom gave some rare glimpses inside his life as a dad as Kevin and Hannah joined him at a few red carpet events. But because the 3 Men and a Baby actor is a “fairly private person,” he yearned to raise his kids in a more normal setting, and so, he quit Magnum P.I. at the height of his fame so he could focus on his family.

“I quit Magnum, not because I didn’t like it or I was tired of it,” Tom told People in April 2020. “I was tired from it. And I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn’t have one.”

After coming to the decision to retreat from the limelight, the actor moved to a rural ranch in Ventura, California, where he still lives to this day. On the property, Tom and Jillie have more than 1,500 native avocado trees. “I do grunt work and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It’s a retreat,” he gushed.

Tom ultimately returned to showbiz after a few years, and since then, he’s continued to star in films and TV shows to this day, including Blue Bloods. However, the Golden Globe winner will never let his career get in the way of his wife and children.

“I’ve always treasured the balance between work and time with my family,” the proud dad gushed to the outlet. “It’s always about them.”

