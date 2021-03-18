Tom Selleck has been acting in Hollywood since the 1970s, and throughout the majority of his career, he’s had the loving support of his wife, Jillie Mack. The Blue Bloods star and his second spouse have become quite the power couple since getting together in the mid-1980s.

Tom and Jillie first crossed paths when she starred in the West End production of Cats in 1984. The British actress caught the attention of the Magnum, P.I. alum, who was recently divorced from his first wife, Jacqueline Ray. Tom and the Killings at Outpost Zeta actress were married from 1971 to 1982.

According to Tom’s Lassiter costar Jane Seymour, the 3 Men and a Baby star couldn’t stop marveling over Jillie’s performance. “He kept telling me how great Cats was,” Jane once told People.

Fortunately, Tom mustered up the courage and approached Jillie backstage. “She looked pretty good in a leotard,” he shared with AARP in November 2015. “She had to go on [stage]. I was hemming and hawing, and she finally asked, ‘Do you want to meet for a cocktail?'”

In addition to grabbing drinks, Tom and Jillie had “dinner one night and it went on from there,” the actor’s agent told People shortly after their wedding in 1987. From that moment, the two started dating, and when Jillie’s West End contract was over, she moved from the U.K. to be with her beau.

On August 7, 1987, the lovebirds married in a secret and private wedding ceremony near Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada. The following year in December, they welcomed their first and only child together, Hannah. Tom is also the dad of his eldest child, Kevin, whom he welcomed in 1966 with ex Jacqueline.

At the time the duo welcomed their beloved daughter, Tom was juggling his role as a dad and his hectic Hollywood career. However, he struggled to balance his personal and professional responsibilities, and he ultimately announced he was stepping back from showbiz to focus on his children.

“I worked 90 hours a week and did a movie every break. I quit Magnum to have a family,” he told People in May 2012. “It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance. My first priority is time with my family.”

As his children grew up, Tom continued acting in showbiz, starring in shows and films like the Jesse Stone series, Las Vegas and Blue Bloods. Despite having his hands full, Tom has never let his career get in the way of his time with Jillie. During an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, the Hollywood hunk revealed he’s always trying to do sweet things for his love.

“I get up before Jillie and put on the teakettle, so when she gets up, her tea water is hot,” he gushed to Closer in March 2021. “I think I’m pretty romantic.”

