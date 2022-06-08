Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum knew that his wife, Emilie Livingston, was The One from the moment he saw her. The happy couple got married in 2014 and have stepped out for several red carpet events together over the years. Keep scrolling to learn more about the actor’s spouse.

Who Is Jeff Goldblum’s Wife, Emilie Livingston?

Since landing his first film role in 1974’s Death Wish, Jeff became one of the most respected and in-demand actors in Hollywood. In his life away from the cameras, he found love with his first wife, Patricia Gaul. The pair were married from 1980 to 1986. He later married his Transylvania 6-5000 costar Geena Davis in 1987. Their union lasted until 1990.

More than 20 years later, Jeff opened his heart up to find love again. He met his third wife by chance in 2011.

“We were at Equinox on Sunset Boulevard, the gym. I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation,” he recalled during a March 2018 interview with Wired.

Emilie and Jeff bonded over their shared passion for fitness. She is a former rhythmic gymnast who competed at the 2000 Summer Olympics. After retiring from the sport, she began performing a contortion routine at a bar in Los Angeles called Pour Vous.

The Canada-born beauty gushed in an interview with Neon Tommy that she had a supportive man by her side while she tackled her newest career venture.

“I am so fortunate, my boyfriend bought me a rig and it is in the backyard so I can train there,” she told the outlet in April 2013. “I have a really safe mat, so I can do everything!”

The talented performer has also worked with artists like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, joining them on stage and in music videos.

Do Jeff and Emilie Have Any Children Together?

After getting engaged and married in 2014, Jeff and Emily decided to expand their family. The Independence Day star became a father for the first time at the age of 62 when Emily gave birth to their eldest son in July 2015.

“We’re so excited to share the wonderful news of the birth of our son, Charlie Ocean Goldblum, born on the 4th of July. Independence Day,” the proud papa wrote on Facebook at the time.

The pair welcomed their youngest son, River Joe, in April 2017. The Emmy nominee has since been very open about becoming a dad later in life, revealing that he has no regrets.

“I’m glad I waited,” he told British outlet iNews in March 2018. “It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I’m considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to.”