Country singer LeAnn Rimes and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, are life partners and best friends. The pair got married in 2011 and have built an incredible life together in California. Since they met, the lovebirds have shared the sweetest relationship photos on social media.

LeAnn and Eddie were both cast in the 2009 Lifetime movie Northern Lights. Their romance first blossomed on the set of the film. At the time, the “Blue” singer was still married to her first husband, Dean Sheremet, and the Ugly Betty alum was married to his first wife, Brandi Glanville. Both of their previous marriages officially ended in 2010.

LeAnn and Eddie went public with their relationship and celebrated their one-year anniversary in February 2010. The Masked Singer winner began bonding with Eddie’s two sons from his first marriage, Mason and Jake. The couple got engaged that year and walked down the aisle in April 2011. LeAnn officially became a stepmom, a role that she was excited to take on.

“It’s been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that,” the Mississippi native said in an interview with Refinery29 in May 2017. “That responsibility, to help raise kids, it’s something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day.”

As a family, LeAnn, Eddie and the boys have been together to celebrate some of their biggest milestones like graduating from school and going to prom. In March 2021, Eddie gushed about his relationship with his wife after 10 years of marriage.

“You grow as a couple. Every day you find something else that you love about each other. It’s wonderful,” the CSI actor told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “You have a real companion and somebody who’s just there and [that you] trust with everything, they know everything. It’s nice to have that.”

In April 2022, to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary, LeAnn dedicated the music video to her song “How Much a Heart Can Hold” to her hubby. She wrote the ballad on their wedding day 11 years earlier and finally wanted to share the sweet tune with her fans.

“Even though I wrote this song for Eddie for our wedding, it feels like the sentiment fits this album, perfectly,” the blonde beauty told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “After 11 years of ‘How Much a Heart Can Hold’ being just ours, the overwhelming outpouring of love convinced us it was time to share it with the world so that other people could have the opportunity to make it a part of some of their most memorable, tender moments too.”

Keep scrolling to see LeAnn and Eddie’s cutest photos together.