A match made in heaven! Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, are a dynamic duo both on screen and off. The pair got married in 2005 and have taken over Hollywood with their incredible projects. Their adorable photos together will truly warm your heart.

The couple met for the first time back in the ‘90s while she was in college, and he was in high school. Years later, they crossed paths again in 1998 at a comedy class at The Groundlings, an improv theater in Los Angeles. They decided to hang out after one of their classes and found that they had an amazing connection.

The Mike & Molly alum and the filmmaker shared the screen for the first time while appearing together in Gilmore Girls in 2003. Two years later, they tied the knot. The duo celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in October 2021 and have fallen even more in love with each other over the years.

“It’s [about] finding someone who you just absolutely are better with. He’s nothing but supportive, and he’s super smart,” the Tammy actress told People in February 2020. “He makes me gut-laugh, like crazy gut-laugh, four or five times a day. I hit the jackpot!”

Melissa and Ben are also proud parents! They welcomed their eldest daughter, Vivian, in 2007. Their youngest daughter, Georgette, was born in 2010. One year after the arrival of their youngest child, the lovebirds shared the screen once more in Bridesmaids. Fans praised the couple’s chemistry and comedic chops in the iconic film.

Both Vivian and Georgette have expressed an interest in acting like their famous parents. Vivian appeared in both Thunder Force and The Boss, films directed by Ben and starring Melissa. While they were happy to see Vivian find a passion for being on screen, the couple made it clear they will support their kids no matter what career path they ultimately end up choosing.

“I think we both just want them to do something they really love and to feel good about themselves doing it,” the Oscar nominee said during a June 2022 episode of Daily Pop. “It could be a gecko catcher in the Galapagos Islands or could be acting or — they’re both very artistic. So, I just want them to be happy and to kind of lead with kindness.”

Keep scrolling to see Melissa and Ben’s cutest photos over the years.