A life of love and laughter. Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, have a Hollywood love story and not only share two daughters Vivian Falcone and Georgette Falcone but frequent costarring credits as collaborators in comedy. Keep reading to find out how they met, his job and everything else to know about him.

How Did Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Meet?

Despite falling for each other in Los Angeles, the Bridesmaids costars actually met each other years prior in Illinois. With Melissa a freshman in college and Ben a senior in high school, he admitted in a joint August 2021 interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he was “terrified” of his future wife.

“She was very, very goth,” he admitted. “All my friends at that age were like, ‘I wish my mom would let me dress like her.'”

When Did Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Start Dating?

Years later in La La Land, Melissa and Ben reconnected in 1998 when they took a class together at the Groundlings, a sketch and improv theatre that has yielded some incredible SNL alumni over the years. After he performed a sketch about an “inmate that really liked his new roommate,” Melissa told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that she thought at the time, “Oh, he’s strange. I like him.'”

However, their love story heated up at a local dive bar frequented by students after class. “I knew I was pretty sweet on him, for sure, like from day one. He was the only person I was like, ‘I like you. That’s it. I’m done. I’m done shopping,'” Melissa told James Corden on The Late Late Show in June 2022.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

When Did Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Get Married?

After seven years of dating, the two sketch comedians-turned-TV stars tied the knot in October 2005.

What Is Ben Falcone’s Job?

Like Melissa, Ben is a comedic actor with several credits. On top of that, the two have frequently shared the screen together, first starting in 2003 when they both appeared on Gilmore Girls, in which Melissa played chef Sookie as a series regular. However, the pair later stole the show in Bridesmaids with Ben playing an undercover air marshall smitten by Melissa’s Megan character.

Together in 2013, they started On the Day Productions, a production company behind The Happytime Murders, Life of the Party, The Boss and Tammy. Most recently in 2022, Ben starred in God’s Favorite Idiot, which also costarred Melissa. Not only did he star in the role, he also created the show for Netflix alongside his co-executive producer-wife.

How Many Kids Do Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Have?

The hilarious pair share two daughters, Vivian, born in May 2007, and Georgette, born in March 2010. Vivian was also their costar in the movie, The Boss, something they were initially hesitant about. “By hesitant, I mean, we kept saying flat out ‘no,’ ” she explained to Bust magazine in March 2016. “School plays? You can do that. You don’t need to be doing this as a job. You’re in school. That’s your job.”