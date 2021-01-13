Julia Louis-Dreyfus cherishes the memories she’s made as an actress, but nothing can compete with the joy she feels when she’s with her two sons. The Seinfeld star shares her beloved children, Henry Hall and Charlie Hall, with her longtime husband, Brad Hall.

“I’m really lucky because I have a nice family that helps me stay focused on what’s important,” she once gushed to Grow by WebMD. “Hollywood’s trappings are not my focus ― I just really enjoy my kids and my husband.”

Julia and Brad started their family five years after tying the knot in 1987. The Veep star and the Watching Ellie actor welcomed their eldest, Henry, in 1992, followed by their youngest, Charlie, in 1997.

When Julia and Brad took the step to become parents, both were learning to juggle their careers as Hollywood stars. Because the legendary comedian wanted “to do everything” in terms of motherhood and work, she would bring Henry and Charlie to the set of Seinfeld.

“It was great, but it also split my focus,” she explained to the outlet. “I had a nursery set up so I could nurse them, then I’d run back to do a scene. Was that the best way? I’m not sure. You always feel this pull, like you’re not giving them or your work your best.”

Even though the task was “hard to pull off,” looking back, Julia said she wouldn’t change her decision. “Maybe it was good for these two little boys to see their mother working and having a fulfilling career,” she noted. “And I am in no way disparaging women who stay at home … we beat ourselves up no matter what we choose.”

Henry and Charlie are all grown up now, and the Saturday Night Live star couldn’t be prouder of the gentlemen she raised. Not only are her boys very successful in their own right, but they were her strength and support during her battle with breast cancer.

“My children were incredible,” Julia marveled during an appearance on Good Morning America in March 2019. “They really held me up.”

The New Adventures of Old Christine alum, who was diagnosed in September 2017, also shared the heartwarming video her sons made to celebrate her last round of chemotherapy in January 2018. In the clip, Julia’s boys lip-synced to Michael Jackson‘s “Beat It.” “How sweet are they?” she penned.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Julia’s sons, Henry and Charlie!