She’s been in plenty of films and has reeled in accolades, but when it comes down to it what truly matters most to Andie MacDowell are her children — and we think it’s time you get to know her three kids!

The actress first tied the knot in 1986 with former model Paul Qualley. The pair would split apart in 1999, but not before having three incredible kids — a son named Justin born the same year they said I do, and two daughters, Rainey and Margaret. The Four Weddings and a Funeral star has always been quite open about her children, especially her two girls.

“If I did nothing else, I feel just having and raising them would be enough,” Andie once gushed about her two youngest kids. “The rest is icing.” The Groundhog Day costar did remarry in 2001 to businessman Rhett Hartzog, but they parted aways in 2004. They did not have any children. However, do not expect the star to walk down the aisle again.

“I feel like a lot of times, we get this pressure to be with someone,” Andie once explained. “That we’re incomplete if we choose to be single. I think it’s a lovely choice. I’ve been married, and I know what it’s like. It’s great, but I don’t know that I really want to do it again. I want great friends. I want to go to bed by myself. My life feels very full.”

