Think you know everything there is to know about Andie MacDowell? Think again! Ready or Not (pun intended), the beloved actress and mom is back in a new movie — and celebrating the 25th anniversary of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

I’m Busier Than Ever

Andie, 61, plays a murderous mother-in-law in the horror comedy Ready or Not (out August 21) and guests on Hulu’s new reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral. She plays a different role than her character in the 1994 original, for which she’s still earning residuals 25 years later. “The money just keeps on coming,” she laughs.

Glenn Close Once Dubbed My Voice

To cover the South Carolina native’s twang, Glenn Close rerecorded all of Andie’s lines in 1984’s Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes. “I said to myself, ‘Either I jump out of the window out of humiliation, or I fight,'” Andie recalls. She chose the latter, and five years later earned raves for finding her voice in Sex, Lies, and Videotape.

My Daughters Are My Greatest Accomplishment

“If I did nothing else, I feel just having and raising them would be enough,” Andie gushes of Rainey Qualley, 29, and Margaret Qualley, 24. “The rest is icing.” Both have followed their mom’s footsteps into acting: Rainey was in Ocean’s 8 and Margaret plays a Manson family member in Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood.

I Was a Dance Mom

Andie used to drive Margaret (who just earned an Emmy nod as Ann Reinking on FX’s Fosse/Verdon) and Rainey to dance contests. “We used to stay in really Podunk motels,” she remembers.

I’m Not Ready to Wed Again

“I feel like a lot of times, we get this pressure to be with someone,” says the two-time divorcée. “That we’re incomplete if we choose to be single. I think it’s a lovely choice. I’ve been married, and I know what it’s like. It’s great, but I don’t know that I really want to do it again. I want great friends. I want to go to bed by myself. My life feels very full.”

